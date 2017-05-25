Eric: And just like that, Sunshine!

Not only do we throw the rain out the window today, we get to enjoy a rare late May treat of sunshine without heat/humidity. Today looks beautiful, but in typical Alabama fashion, heat will be returning shortly...

TODAY: Leftover moisture is pulling eastward with clearing skies in its wake. That gets us into a mostly sunny to partly cloudy mode all day long. An upper low nearby & WNW flow will help keep temperatures well below average for this time of year. Most locations never touch 80.

INTO THE WEEKEND: Sadly, this lovely weather doesn't last forever. Heat quickly builds back in tomorrow (still sunny) with highs close to 90 degrees. Near 90 highs this weekend will be complimented by only isolated thunderstorms.

Memorial Day Monday could be wetter with enhanced coverage of showers and storms. We may adjust rain chances upward if model trends continue to look wet.

