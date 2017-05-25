Alabama's First Class Pre-K named among nation's best

The National Institute for Early Education Research has once again named Alabama's First Class Pre-K program among the nation's highest quality state-funded pre-kindergarten programs.

This is the 11th straight year Alabama's program has received this distinction.

[LINK: National Institute for Early Education Research 2016 State of Preschool Yearbook]

"I am proud of the work of our pre-k programs and I am thankful for the dedication of Secretary Ross in leading this program," Gov.Kay Ivey said.

Alabama is one of only six states with a pre-k program that meets or exceeds all 10 of the benchmarks that NIERR measures. Some of these benchmarks include: information on enrollment, funding and teaching qualification.

The other five states include North Carolina, Mississippi, Rhode Island, West Virginia and Louisiana.

"The earlier a child learns, the more likely he or she is to do well later in life. Providing a high-quality education for all Alabamians, at every stage of life, is my goal," Ivey said.

The program will receive an additional $13 million extension for the next year.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.