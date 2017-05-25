Montgomery officials announce pool, skate park to open this summer

The city of Montgomery announced Thursday that residents will soon have access to a city pool and new skate park, located on a 14-acre property near Gunter Air Force Base.

According to the city, the property was previously leased by the department of defense through the base. Mayor Todd Strange says not only will this property give residents access to the pool and skate park, it will also house the building maintenance organization.

Strange said the organization, which was previously housed on the back side of Oak Park, has moved into buildings located on the property.

“As you look around at the old hangers and the old buildings, it seemed quite appropriate that we could consolidate a lot of those operations into those buildings,” Strange said. “Over the last several months, completing about two months ago, we have relocated and housed together all of the building maintenance operations.”

After moving building maintenance onto the property, Strange says the city made the decision to also renovate the pool by bringing it up to code and making it operable for residents. The bath houses have also been renovated for public use. It will officially open to the public on Saturday.

The pool will be open for early swim during the following hours:

Monday thru Friday 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. with lap swim only from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The pool will then reopen for afternoon swim during the following hours:

Mondays and Tuesdays from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Wednesdays through Fridays 1:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.,

Saturdays 10 a.m. 6 p.m.

Sundays 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

As the city monitors usage of the pool more swim programs may be added to the schedule, city officials say.

In addition to the city pool, the old remnants of the city skate park have also been moved to the property. Strange says over the next month, workers will begin installing the old pieces along with some new items to the skate pad.

City officials hope to have the skate park up and running by mid-July.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.