Editorial: Memorial Day

This coming Monday, our nation celebrates Memorial Day. The Memorial Day weekend starts after work on Friday and culminates on Monday.

According to History.com "Memorial Day, is an American holiday observed on the last Monday of May, honoring men and women who died while serving in the U.S. military. Originally known as Decoration Day, it originated in the years following the Civil War and became an official federal holiday in 1971.”

Megan Crigger and Laura Santhanam from PBS Newshour wrote that “over 1.1 million US service men and women have died in all US battles” dating back to the American Revolution.

Everyone likes a holiday, and I hope you have a safe and peaceful one. I hope everyone takes a moment this weekend while enjoying time with family and friends to reflect, honor, and remember those who have died fighting for keeping America safe and free.

We reside in the greatest country on this earth and enjoy freedoms that so many others can only hope for. Freedom is never free and we should always be grateful to those who paid the ultimate price.

