Gov. Ivey makes AL Supreme Court appointment

Gov. Kay Ivey has appointed William B. Sellers to the Alabama Supreme Court, the governor's office announced on Thursday.

According to the governor's office, Sellers, a native of Montgomery, will fill the seat previously held by Chief Justin Lyn Stuart. His appointment is effective immediately.

“I am extremely pleased to appoint Will Sellers to the Alabama Supreme Court. I cannot think of an individual who is more qualified, capable and who exemplifies the qualities of a true public servant,” Ivey said. “His conservative principles and commitment to the rule of law along with his commitment to his family, church, and community are foundations that make him uniquely qualified for the position of Associate Justice.”

Sellers previously served as a partner in the Montgomery office of Balch and Bingham, LLP. He is also known for his involvement in numerous civic organizations and professional associations, according to Ivey.

