ADPH closes investigation of outbreak at Montgomery's Paterson Field

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) -

The Alabama Department of Public Health has closed its investigation into the May 2-7 mystery outbreak that sickened approximately 30 people at Montgomery's Paterson Field.

ADPH officials said their investigation found norovirus GII as "the most likely cause...".

The outbreak coincided with the Southern States Athletic Conference Baseball Tournament, which was being held at Paterson Field.

Those who were affected experienced gastrointestinal illness including nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, cramping, and lethargy.

ADPH reached its determination after surveying around 240 people individuals associated with the tournament. Of those, 84 people responded.

  • 28 were ill with vomiting and/or diarrhea.
  • 4 people associated with the tournament and 1 fan tested positive for norovirus GII.   

ADPH officials further determined that a banquet was probably not the source of illness, nor were field and water coolers at the tournament.

“We had a good response to the survey," said Assistant State Health Officer Dr. Karen Landers. "The span of onset times and dates indicated continued transmission, with the banquet and games serving as opportunities to facilitate spread of the virus through contact among teams.”

