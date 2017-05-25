Gov. Ivey signs midwives bill into law

16-year-old Raven Little-White died in August, after a boating accident on Lake Waccamaw. The medical examiner’s report lists “drowning” as the probable cause of death, but a toxicology report that came back later revealed Raven had actually succumbed to carbon monoxide poisoning.More >>
Police say the boyfriend abused the girl over time, and her mother was complacent and did not intervene or seek medical help.More >>
A parent's love knows no bounds. But what happens when you truly believe your child is going to harm himself or someone else? One family tells News 4 they made a heartbreaking decision about their son with autism, all because they felt they had no other options.More >>
This is the story of how the Perry family is finding new strength after their world was turned upside down on August 14, 2016.More >>
With Britain's terrorism threat level at "critical," meaning a new attack may be imminent, police are racing to uncover the network around the suicide bomber.More >>
President Donald Trump will be in the heart of Europe to address a continent still reeling from his election and anxious about his support.More >>
Three weeks after the House narrowly approved the measure with GOP-only votes and after several embarrassing setbacks, Republican senators said they'd move in their own direction and dismissed the report's impact.More >>
Gulf Shores officials confirm a 19-year-old male drowned a the beach Wednesday. We're told the victim, who has not been identified, was visiting from Pennsylvania. Officials say his school was supposed to compete in a track and field competition in Gulf Shores. The school is still supposed to compete in the competition and its athletic director flew out Thursday morning to support the team. We're told the school is planning to release an official statement soo...More >>
A federal appeals court has dealt another blow to President Donald Trump's revised travel ban targeting six Muslim-majority countries.More >>
The Congressional Budget Office planned to release its estimate Wednesday of what impact the GOP's House-passed health care overhaul would have on coverage and premiums.More >>
The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs (ADECA) announced Thursday that Anita Archie will become the agency's deputy director, effective June 1.More >>
The death penalty will remain in Alabama for the foreseeable future, but the 2017 legislative session saw changes to exactly how the state deals with death row cases.More >>
A 19-year-old Point Park University student is dead after a drowning accident in Gulf Shores.More >>
Convicted Muscle Shoals murderer Tommy Arthur is supposed to be put to death. Arthur has maintained his innocence all along and has dodged execution seven times already.More >>
