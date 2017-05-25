Gov. Ivey signs midwives bill into law

Gov. Kay Ivey signed House Bill 315, a bill allowing licensed midwives to help mothers deliver babies, into law Thursday.

The bill, by Rep. Ken Johnson, will allow midwives licensed by accredited agencies to legally aid mothers in childbirth. It was previously illegal for anyone besides a doctor or nurse midwife to deliver a baby in Alabama.

“After thoughtful and deliberate consideration, I signed the midwifery bill because it gives mothers more options to choose how to deliver their baby, while simultaneously ensuring that those midwives who practice in Alabama are qualified to do so," said Ivey. “As signed into law, HB315 strikes the appropriate balance of removing regulations to allow midwives to practice, while also making sure offered services are safe for and in the best interests of mothers and children."

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.