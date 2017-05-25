Point Park student-athlete drowns at Gulf Shores beach - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

Point Park student-athlete drowns at Gulf Shores beach

Tyler Carter. (Source: Point Park University) Tyler Carter. (Source: Point Park University)
GULF SHORES, AL (WSFA) -

A 19-year-old Point Park University student is dead after a drowning accident in Gulf Shores. 

Tyler Deshon Carter, a native of Penn Hills, Pennsylvania, drowned at a Gulf Shores beach on Wednesday. 

Carter was a history major at Point Park University, as well as a member of the track and field team. Carter was ranked No. 4 nationally in the triple jump, and he was in Alabama competing in the NAIA Outdoor Track & Field National Championship. He was scheduled to compete Saturday. 

“The Point Park University family is devastated by this loss,” Point Park President Paul Hennigan said. “Tyler was more than just an impressive athlete, he was an excellent student and an even better person. Our love, prayers and support are with his family and friends.”

