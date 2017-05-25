ADECA names Anita Archie as deputy director

The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs (ADECA) announced Thursday that Anita Archie will become the agency's deputy director, effective June 1.

"Anita Archie has a wealth of knowledge and experience with federal, state and local governments," said ADECA Director Kenneth Boswell, "and I am honored that she will bring those talents to our agency."

Since 2013, Archie served as Chief of Staff to Montgomery Mayor Todd Strange, managing human resources, special projects, mayor-council communications and city planning and risk management.

Archie is also active in the River Region community, working as the board chair for the Alabama Women's Commission and the Alabama Child Abuse and Neglect Board. She represents District 2 in both positions.

A 2013 graduate of Leadership Alabama, Archie also has degrees from The University of Alabama at Birmingham and The University of Alabama School of Law.

"Anita is high-energy, very focused and detail oriented, all skills that are critical to serve as deputy director of the agency," Boswell said. "Anita joins a team of dedicated public servants at ADECA, and she will work with me to support Governor Ivey's vision of moving Alabama forward."

Archie will work with Boswell and focus on fulfilling the agency's mission to strengthen and support local communities.

"I am honored to join the team at ADECA, and I look forward to returning to state government to serve the people of Alabama," she said.

