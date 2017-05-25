Legislation changes how state deals with death row cases - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

Legislation changes how state deals with death row cases

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) -

The death penalty will remain in Alabama for the foreseeable future, but the 2017 legislative session saw changes to exactly how the state deals with death row cases. 

Lawmakers passed two major pieces of death row legislation during the session. One will end judicial override, meaning a judge's ability to override a jury's decision, and the other shortens the appeal process for those sentenced to death.  

Advocates, like Alabama Appleseed, hope legislation like the judicial override bill will lead to more changes to make sure when someone is convicted the state has the right person. 

“Alabama has a death penalty, we recognize that, and I think we should really work to ensure that process is reliable and all the things we are advocating for is just making sure we have a reliable process and insuring if someone is convicted and they are executed that we at least got the right person," said Frank Knaack, Alabama Appleseed.  

Lawmakers also dealt with legislation on potential alternatives to lethal injection, but nothing passed. 

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

