3 teens arrested in FL after Dothan H.S. graduate's homicide

Martin during a recent signing. He was going to play football for a junior college. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

Three teenagers have been taken into custody by Florida Law Enforcement officials in connection with Tuesday night’s shooting death in a Dothan park.

According to Dothan Police, Ashanti T. Williams, 16, is being charged as an adult. Williams faces one count of murder.

Along with Williams, police say a 15-year-old suspect, is also facing a murder charge but is not being charged as an adult. A 16-year-old suspect is facing a charge of accessory to murder and grand theft auto after Bay County Sheriff's say he provided false information to investigators.

Neither the 15-year-old or 16-year-old have been named.

On Thursday around 2:30 p.m., officers with the Panama City Police Department stopped a vehicle that was believed to have been driven during the murder in Dothan. The three suspects were found inside the vehicle and all three were taken to the Bay County Sheriff’s office.

The teens are accused of shooting to death recent Dothan High School graduate Kendarrius Martin, 19, who had graduated just days before.

Police responded to a firearm assault call at 6:14 p.m. in Wiregrass Park, located in the 600 block of Sixth Avenue. That's where they found the victim, who was fatally shot multiple times in the upper torso.

Though a motive has not been released, investigators said Martin was shot after an altercation among several individuals.

Martin, who graduated high school on Saturday, had recently signed on to play football for a Minnesota junior college.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.