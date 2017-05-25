Suspect, 15, arrested in FL after Dothan H.S. graduate's homicide

Martin during a recent signing. He was going to play football for a junior college. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

Florida law enforcement officials have arrested a 15-year-old suspect who was being sought in connection to Tuesday night's shooting death in a Dothan park.

The Dothan Police Department said it has confirmed with the Bay County, Florida Sheriff's Office that the suspect has been taken into custody. In addition, two others are being questioned.

The name and mug shot of the suspect have not been released due to his status as a minor.

The suspect is accused of shooting to death recent Dothan High School graduate Kendarrius Martin, 19, who had graduated just days before.

Police responded to a firearm assault call at 6:14 p.m. in Wiregrass Park, located in the 600 block of Sixth Avenue. That's where they found the victim, who was fatally shot multiple times in the upper torso.

Though a motive has not been released, investigators said Martin was shot after an altercation among several individuals.

Martin, who graduated high school on Saturday, had recently signed on to play football for a Minnesota junior college.

Additional details are expected from the Dothan Police Department on Friday.

