Registered sex offender accused of soliciting minor for sex

The Tallassee Police Department is asking the public for information regarding an ongoing investigation into sexual misconduct charges against Robert Ben Taylor.

Taylor is currently in custody on charges of soliciting sex from a minor. The court documents claim Taylor invited a teenage girl over to exchange sex for money. He was arrested after warrants for two felony sex offenses were issued Wednesday.

The alleged crime took place sometime between Feb. 17 and May 23 of this year, according to the warrants.

The Sex Offender Registry website shows that Taylor is a registered sex offender. Court documents show that in 2006 Taylor pleaded guilty to rape, kidnapping and sodomy.

Tallassee police believe there could be more victims. They are urging anyone with any information regarding this case to contact the Criminal Investigations Division at 334-283-6586.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.