Alabama state parks see improvements, expect large crowds over summer

From Mt. Cheaha to the Gulf Coast, Alabama's state parks offer something for everyone.

In all, there are 22 state parks covering 48,000 acres of land. Thanks to voters passing Amendment Two in the Fall of 2016, some of those parks are starting to see improvements.

Oak Mountain State Park in Shelby County has re-worked a beach area, added three new fishing and swimming piers, and a volleyball court.

In North Alabama, Cheaha's swimming pool is being renovated and converted into a salt-water pool.

New bedding has been purchased for the state's resort lodges at Cheaha, DeSoto, Lake Guntersville, Gulf State Park, Joe Wheeler and Lakepoint State Park in Eufaula.

Rickwood Caverns State Park in Warrior has a new bathhouse with a renovated HVAC system.

Wind Creek State Park in Alexander City is replacing showerheads for the campground bathhouse.

The state parks expect to see large crowds over the Summer. In fact, Wind Creek reports its campsites are booked for the Memorial Day weekend.

The state parks system also has a mobile app to help you keep track of your family and map your bike rides or hikes.

The Alabama State Parks Pocket Ranger app helps users plan their outdoor trip by searching for a park via GPS location or by activity to find nearby locations where state park resorts, camping, boating, hiking trails, fishing, golf, cabin rentals, conference and meeting facilities are available.

Find more information here:

Alabama State Parks Mobile App Now Available | Outdoor Alabama

OutdoorAlabama.com

You can read more about each of the state parks at www.alapark.com.

