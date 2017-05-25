Man shot multiple times in head, neck in Selma

The Selma Police Department is looking for suspects in connection to an early Wednesday morning shooting.

At around 1 a.m. on Wednesday, officers responded to the Vaughan Hospital E.R. in reference to a gunshot victim. They discovered on arrival that the victim, a Selma man in his fifties, was being treated for multiple gunshot wounds to his neck and the side of his head.

According to police, the victim was driving near the intersection of Plant Street and Etheridge Ave. when an unknown suspect shot into the victim's vehicle. The rounds struck the victim and his vehicle.

The victim was able to drive himself away from the scene to his home, and his family members took him to the hospital. He has since been taken to an out of town facility for further treatment and observation.

Anyone with information regarding this case is urged to call CrimeStoppers at 1-866-442-7463, Selma's Criminal Investigation Division at 334-874-2125 or the secret witness line at 334-874-2190.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.