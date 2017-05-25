Heart Gallery Alabama: Montell

There are children in Alabama who want nothing more than a loving home. They are in the foster care system. We've partnered with Heart Gallery Alabama to help find these children their forever families.

One of these children in Montell. He is described as a loving and active child. Montell loves to play ball and ride his bike. He also enjoys helping his friends solve math problems.

To learn more about Montell and Heart Gallery Alabama, visit the Heart Gallery Alabama.

