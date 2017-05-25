Aggressive partnership with DOJ nets spike in Montgomery illegal gun cases

It's an aggressive take on gun violence: a city/federal partnership created to take illegal guns off the streets and put felons behind bars.

“We've had far too many shootings in the city of Montgomery,” Acting U.S. Attorney Clark Morris stated. “We are trying to take those dangerous firearms off the streets, but not the people who have a legal right to possess firearms.”

A spike in violent crime triggered the Montgomery Police Department to add two officers to the ATF Task Force, a direct liaison between the two agencies to pinpoint illegal gun cases for federal prosecution.

“I think we have seen results, great results”, Morris said.

In light of the new partnership, Morris says her office is seeing a significant increase in firearms cases. More than half of the cases prosecuted at the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Alabama’s Middle District involve illegal firearms.

“I think this is a long-term solution,” Morris explained. “At least I think this partnership helps. It's not going to completely take the guns off the streets -- it takes a lot of the guns out of the hands of the trigger-pullers.”

The cases pinpointed through the partnership run the gamut of violent crimes, but the common denominator is organized crime, drug rings, and gang activity.

“Before we had the city officers on the ATF Task Force, a car stop with a gun or a felon possessing a gun -- they might have been prosecuted in the state for possessing a firearm without a permit,” Morris explained. “Because of our cooperation, these people are being brought to the federal government where we can prosecute them and get real time.”

