Small business workshop is served lunch and a few tips on tenacity

BBVA Compass Bank held a small business workshop as a refresher course for small business owners Thursday morning.

"We have over 70 small minority business owners we work with," said Cameron Douglas, who works with small minority business owners for the city of Montgomery.

The workshop was also for those owners who are thinking about taking the plunge.

"Interest rates continue to be at an all-time low," said Quentin Byrd, senior vice-president of BBVA Compass.

Byrd also said there is no better time to consider taking the plunge even with some of the uncertainties in Washington D.C. over healthcare and tax reforms.

Montgomery leaders say the number of small minority business owners is growing.

There was one individual in attendance who has always considered himself a good businessman. Charles Lee started when he was young, but the problem was that he sold the wrong things and ended up in state prison for two years.

"I started selling drugs when I was 11. So God just pretty much let me know 'you're an entrepreneur, but it's not gonna work because you're a hustler,'" Lee. said

Now, Lee is the proud owner of That's My Dog and served up hot dogs with all the trimmings at the start of the small business workshop at the BBVA Compass Bank Thursday morning in Montgomery.

It's been said many times a lot of small businesses fail within the first three years. Lee says he often feels that way every day but it's the passion that drives him. It's the very ingredient he says that's kept him afloat and growing, topped with a healthy dose of faith.

"God said the only way I can bless you if you do the right thing," Lee said.

The small business workshop came along just as the state of Alabama is enjoying its lowest unemployment rate in 9 years at 5.4 percent.

