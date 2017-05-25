Opelika student-athlete heads to Duke with sights set on becoming surgeon

On Friday 263 Opelika High School students will receive their diplomas. Among this year's graduates is RaKavius Chambers, a young man who is raising the bar high, both in and out of the classroom.

"We have some of the best teachers, faculty, and staff in the world," Chambers said. "I am glad I get to leave, but I am glad for everything the school has done for me."

Over the last four years, it's been a balancing act for Chambers, who is a student-athlete.

"I am in theater, band, show choir, football, different clubs, and National Honor Society. It's been a lot to try to have to balance," he admitted.

Chambers has also won a number of local, state, and national awards including the Franklin D. Watkins Memorial Award.

With a full load of classes and extracurricular activities, he's still managed to maintain a 4.3 GPA!

"When it came to academics it was easy because my mom wouldn't let me fail. My parents and grandparents always pushed me to be the best me I could possibly be," said Chambers.

Chambers attributes much of his success at Opelika to his family, and they are also part of the reason he has decided to continue his education at DUKE.

"My grandfather has always had heart issues and my sister was born prematurely," he explained. "I fell in love with the medical field at that point because I realized I could help people," said Chambers.

Chambers will attend on a football scholarship at Duke and will study to become a cardio-thoracic surgeon.

"I am not at all surprised," admitted Farrell Seymore, Opelika High School's principal "He has a tremendous work ethic, he has a tremendous drive, and he will not be defeated."

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.