Police arrest 3 more in Tallapoosa County drug bust

L-R - Newsome, Price, Smith, Taft, and Tapley (Source: Tallapoosa County Sheriff's Office) L-R - Newsome, Price, Smith, Taft, and Tapley (Source: Tallapoosa County Sheriff's Office)
Law enforcement in Tallapoosa County has arrested three more suspects as part of an ongoing methamphetamine investigation.

The Tallapoosa County Narcotics Task Force, U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force, and the Alexander City Housing Authority executed a number of arrest warrants and a search warrant that resulted in roughly 15 grams of meth and drug paraphernalia being seized.

All three suspects were arrested on drug possession and trafficking charges. Officials say the arrests were the result of numerous controlled buys throughout the Tallapoosa County area. 

The arrests came just days after the Tallapoosa County Sheriff's Department and the Dadeville Police Department made five arrests following a raid at a Dadeville house. All five were charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.  

The full list of those arrested include: 

Robert Boothe, 53, of Jackson's Gap  

Joshua Brandon Howard, 29, of Springville 

Jerry Berry, 52, of Jackson's Gap 

Philip Taft, 41, of Opelika 

Maggie Tapley, 40, of Tallassee 

Jeffery Price, 63, of Dadeville 

Travis Smith, 42, of Tallassee 

David Lamar Newsome, 43, of Dadeville 

Mug shots have not been made available of Boothe, Howard, and Berry.

