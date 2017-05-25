Police arrest 3 more in Tallapoosa County drug bust

Law enforcement in Tallapoosa County has arrested three more suspects as part of an ongoing methamphetamine investigation.

The Tallapoosa County Narcotics Task Force, U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force, and the Alexander City Housing Authority executed a number of arrest warrants and a search warrant that resulted in roughly 15 grams of meth and drug paraphernalia being seized.

All three suspects were arrested on drug possession and trafficking charges. Officials say the arrests were the result of numerous controlled buys throughout the Tallapoosa County area.

The arrests came just days after the Tallapoosa County Sheriff's Department and the Dadeville Police Department made five arrests following a raid at a Dadeville house. All five were charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The full list of those arrested include:

Robert Boothe, 53, of Jackson's Gap

Joshua Brandon Howard, 29, of Springville

Jerry Berry, 52, of Jackson's Gap

Philip Taft, 41, of Opelika

Maggie Tapley, 40, of Tallassee

Jeffery Price, 63, of Dadeville

Travis Smith, 42, of Tallassee

David Lamar Newsome, 43, of Dadeville

Mug shots have not been made available of Boothe, Howard, and Berry.

