Police prepare for high Memorial Day weekend traffic in Dothan

Dothan police are beefing up traffic patrols from Thursday to Tuesday for Memorial Day.

Police expect heavy traffic and are reminding drivers to be safe on the road if they're traveling for the holiday. Police say that following too close, speeding and improper lane usage are the top three factors in crashes.

Sgt. Chris Watson of the traffic division advised drivers to take their time and leave earlier if needed.

"It's not going no where," he said, "it's been there all your life,"

Police say highways 231, 431 and 84 are the most traveled roadways during Memorial Day weekend. They expect a lot of people to be heading either to the beach or the mountains to get away from the beach crowd.

Police encouraged drivers to drive defensively as well.

"If the drivers pay attention, don't get mad at the other drivers because they do something wrong," Watson said. "Just keep calm and if you feel like you're getting tired and you have a long trip pull over. Stop at a local convenience store or local restaurant to stretch your legs or get some coffee," Watson said.

Drinking is also expected this weekend. If you're drinking, bring a friend with you who doesn't drink to drive, or call a cab. Don't drink and drive. Law enforcement will be out patrolling and looking for anyone driving under the influence.

Police say there are as many as five to 10 fatalities during Memorial Day weekend statewide.

