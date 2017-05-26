Scott Firefighter Regional Combat Challenge starts today! We have all the details on TIA

(Source: WSFA 12 News) Not only is there a combat challenge but a cooking challenge too!

The city of Montgomery is hosting the Scott Firefighter regional Combat Challenge and you can see the intense competition for yourself today and tomorrow.

Reporter Bethany Davis is live downtown this morning with all the details. Bethany will walk you through the challenge, how each event correlates with the work firefighters do every day.

Also, this week is not all about this course. Firefighters are also known for their skills in the kitchen and there's a little competition for the top chef as well.

WEATHER: Eric has the latest details on today's forecast, coming up on Today in Alabama.

Lake plans this weekend look decent Saturday/Sunday, but storms are likely to be more prevalent Memorial Day Monday. pic.twitter.com/4owghW20Yk — Eric Snitil (@EricSnitilWx) May 26, 2017

EXECUTED: The Alabama death row inmate who escaped seven prior execution dates is dead. Tommy Arthur was pronounced dead at 12:15 Friday morning following a lethal injection in Atmore. Reporter Elizabeth Gentle has more coming up at 6 a.m.

SPECIAL ELECTION: Thursday's special election to fill Montana's vacant congressional seat didn't get much attention outside the state until the day before the vote when the Republican candidate allegedly body slammed a reporter. Reporter Reid Binion has more coming up at 6:05 a.m.

SEX CRIME: A Tallassee man is under investigation for child sex crimes and according to court documents we've uncovered this isn't the first time. Reporter Kacey Drescher has more coming up at 6:40 a.m.

GUN VIOLENCE: The city of Montgomery and the federal government are seeing an increase in gun violence and they're taking an aggressive approach to curbing the spike in crime. Coming up at 6:50 a.m. we'll tell you what the police department is doing and how it will help in federal prosecution.

