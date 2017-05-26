Eric: Memorial Day weekend forecast

It's the unofficial start of Summer. Officially, we still have a few more weeks of Spring left. Unofficially, I'd argue Summer started weeks ago. Our weekend forecast looks fairly typical for this time of year. Hot, a few storms. The highest rain chance may end up falling on Memorial Day itself...

TODAY: The sun shines just as much as yesterday, but temperatures will be much warmer. Highs this afternoon will end up in the upper 80s to around 90 degrees. We're dry.

THIS WEEKEND: Saturday and Sunday will both be hot with highs approaching 90 degrees. There shouldn't be much of the way of storms around, but we can't completely rule out a stray downpour.

Monday should end up featuring the highest rain chance with a boundary sliding on through. Each and every day, the time frame of greatest rain likelihood will be the afternoon through early evening when daytime heating is maximized. Decent instability will lead to a few robust storms with very heavy rain and frequent lightning. Weekends like this, we really hammer home the lightning safety element of things. If you are going to the beach or the lake, you know water and lightning don't mix. If you hear thunder of see lightning, time to get off the water and head inside. We don't want to be reporting on lightning accidents on air come Tuesday.

I have rain chances Saturday/Sunday/Monday at 10 percent/20 percent/50 percent. So certainly not an overly eventful weather weekend. Keep an eye on the rip current risk along area beaches (there have been several water rescues this week) and just be smart this weekend. Have fun!

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.