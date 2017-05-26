Woman charged after teenager injured in shooting

16-year-old Raven Little-White died in August, after a boating accident on Lake Waccamaw. The medical examiner’s report lists “drowning” as the probable cause of death, but a toxicology report that came back later revealed Raven had actually succumbed to carbon monoxide poisoning.More >>
16-year-old Raven Little-White died in August, after a boating accident on Lake Waccamaw. The medical examiner’s report lists “drowning” as the probable cause of death, but a toxicology report that came back later revealed Raven had actually succumbed to carbon monoxide poisoning.More >>
This is the story of how the Perry family is finding new strength after their world was turned upside down on August 14, 2016.More >>
This is the story of how the Perry family is finding new strength after their world was turned upside down on August 14, 2016.More >>
Channelview Independent School District officials say it was part of "fake mock awards" given out by a teacher and the district did not know about it in advance.More >>
Channelview Independent School District officials say it was part of "fake mock awards" given out by a teacher and the district did not know about it in advance.More >>
Egyptian state TV: 23 people, 25 wounded in militant attack on a bus with Coptic Christians south of Cairo.More >>
Egyptian state TV: 23 people, 25 wounded in militant attack on a bus with Coptic Christians south of Cairo.More >>
A hearing for Todd Kohlhepp, a suspected serial killer charged in the murders of seven victims, got underway just after 10 a.m. in Spartanburg County.More >>
A hearing for Todd Kohlhepp, a suspected serial killer charged in the murders of seven victims, got underway just after 10 a.m. in Spartanburg County.More >>
Amid reports that the FBI is investigating meetings Trump son-in-law had with Russians, Jared Kushner's lawyer says he is willing to cooperate with investigators.More >>
Amid reports that the FBI is investigating meetings Trump son-in-law had with Russians, Jared Kushner's lawyer says he is willing to cooperate with investigators.More >>
Republican Greg Gianforte's win in Montana's special election hinged on flaws in both the two major party candidates.More >>
Republican Greg Gianforte's win in Montana's special election hinged on flaws in both the two major party candidates.More >>
President Donald Trump will be in the heart of Europe to address a continent still reeling from his election and anxious about his support.More >>
President Donald Trump will be in the heart of Europe to address a continent still reeling from his election and anxious about his support.More >>
British police investigating the Manchester Arena bombing have arrested a ninth man while continuing to search addresses associated with the bomber who killed 22 concert-goers.More >>
British police investigating the Manchester Arena bombing have arrested a ninth man while continuing to search addresses associated with the bomber who killed 22 concert-goers.More >>
Egyptian state TV: 23 people, 25 wounded in militant attack on a bus with Coptic Christians south of Cairo.More >>
Egyptian state TV: 23 people, 25 wounded in militant attack on a bus with Coptic Christians south of Cairo.More >>
The differences are well-known: climate change, trade and migration threaten to throw a summit of the Group of Seven leading industrialized nations off its consensus game with U.S. President Donald Trump cast as the spoiler-in-chief.More >>
The differences are well-known: climate change, trade and migration threaten to throw a summit of the Group of Seven leading industrialized nations off its consensus game with U.S. President Donald Trump cast as the spoiler-in-chief.More >>
A federal appeals court has dealt another blow to President Donald Trump's revised travel ban targeting six Muslim-majority countries.More >>
A federal appeals court has dealt another blow to President Donald Trump's revised travel ban targeting six Muslim-majority countries.More >>
Law enforcement in Tallapoosa County has arrested three more suspects as part of an ongoing methamphetamine investigation.More >>
Law enforcement in Tallapoosa County has arrested three more suspects as part of an ongoing methamphetamine investigation.More >>
A woman is facing charges after a teenager was seriously injured during a shooting Thursday, according to the Montgomery Police Department.More >>
A woman is facing charges after a teenager was seriously injured during a shooting Thursday, according to the Montgomery Police Department.More >>
The Montgomery Fire/Rescue Department will host the 2017 Scott Regional Firefighter Combat Challenge this weekend as a way to promote and highlight firefighter fitness.More >>
The Montgomery Fire/Rescue Department will host the 2017 Scott Regional Firefighter Combat Challenge this weekend as a way to promote and highlight firefighter fitness.More >>