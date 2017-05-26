Woman charged after teenager injured in shooting

A woman is facing charges after a teenager was seriously injured during a shooting Thursday, according to the Montgomery Police Department.

Captain Regina Duckett says Lalin Deann Sanderson is charged with domestic violence first degree.

Police say the shooting took place in the 4700 block of South Court Street around 11:30 p.m. A teenage male victim, an acquaintance of Sanderson, sustained a serious gunshot wound, according to Duckett. He was transported to a local hospital by personal vehicle for treatment.

An investigation determined the shooting was the result of a verbal argument between Sanderson and the victim, Duckett says.

Sanderson was taken into custody shortly after the offense. She has been transported to the Montgomery County Detention Facility under a $60,000 bond.

