Doctor raise awareness about preeclampsia

Over 300,000 pregnancies are affected by preeclampsia and one in four ends in the mother's death.



What's worse? A mother could do everything right to have a healthy, happy baby but sometimes it's out of your control.

Doctors want to raise awareness about a disorder that can cause organ failure and even death for mom and the baby.

Nurse Ellen French said, "Preeclampsia is kind of a fancy word for high blood pressure in pregnancy that progresses past just high blood pressure, there's swelling, headaches that don't go away, blurred vision."

It's the leading cause of preterm birth and can cause problems with the baby in terms of growth. The treatment? Medication and ultimately delivery.

"It was, it was really scary. I was worried about not being able to hold him for the first time," said new mother Jordan Johnson.

Luckily, mom and Frank the fourth are ok but doctors want you to know not everyone is that lucky and it can happen to anyone.

"We really don't know what causes it, which is why we're trying to raise awareness for preeclampsia and money for research," said Nurse French.

So, what can you do if many of the symptoms are normal for pregnancy? Johnson says if something feels wrong, don't wait.

"Definitely would be worth it, go in and get anything checked out, cause that was definitely not what I was expecting to hear."

