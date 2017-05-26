Still dancing at 108-years-old

You may hear some people say, “I hope to live to be 100.” Well, a Montgomery woman passed that years ago and is moving ahead full steam ahead.

“My birthday is February 11th,” said Julia Gaillard Rose. “I’ve had a good life. Everyone has been good to me.”

Rose was born in the year 1909. making her 108-years-old. She was born in Charleston, South Carolina. She was raised there with her two brothers. The family later moved to Alabama. Rose got her degree from Tuskegee University.

“I majored in PE,” Rose says.

“A few years ago the alumni recognized her as their oldest living graduate,” said Julia’s daughter Sheron Rose.

Rose still has the moves too and she loves to dance.

“I’ve always been active and music is good,” said Rose.

Rose married a Tuskegee airman and was a successful business woman. At one point she owned two-day care centers in Dothan.

“She’s always had an interest in people, children, family, and faith,” said Julia’s daughter Sheron.

Rose also has a pretty simple but effective philosophy.

“If you like people, they like you.”

She’s 108 with no signs of slowing down. Before you try to cut in she's already agreed to let me have the first dance at her next birthday party.

