Auburn student to receive Congressional Award Gold Medal

Madi Haney of Killen, Alabama, will be presented with the Congressional Award Gold Medal in Washington, D.C. (Photo source: Madi Haney)

An Auburn University student is set to receive the highest honor Congress can bestow upon a youth civilian.

Madi Haney of Killen, Alabama, will be presented with the Congressional Award Gold Medal in Washington, D.C. on On June 21. She'll be among 372 others to receive the award but the only recipient from Alabama.

The pre-business major says she developed a passion for helping others while volunteering at a food pantry at the age of 10. Since then she has spearheaded a number of service projects to benefit disadvantaged children and has worked with several non-profits.

Haney was nominated for the Congressional Award Gold Medal after spending 61 days traveling to 12 countries as a U.S. Student Ambassador through People to People International. Not only did she log more than 300 voluntary public service and exploration hours, she also invested in her personal development and health and wellness.

This year's class of Congressional Award Gold Medalist recipients is the largest in the 38-year history of this award.

