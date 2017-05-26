Central Alabama VA remembers those who paid ultimate price

The Central Alabama Veterans Healthcare System remembered scores of military veterans Friday morning, including a veteran of Desert Storm who also survived 9-11 in New York City.

Sadly, there were quite a few empty seats, which troubled Vietnam veteran, David Payne.

The ceremony on the front lawn of the VA also included a wreath laying. The VA remembered and honored people like Payne, who is the president of the Vietnam Vets of America of Central Alabama.

"It's never appreciated enough for what these guys have done for us," Payne said.

Dr. Linda Boyle, the Central Alabama VA Director, reminded people of what we need to keep in mind this weekend and why.

"We wouldn't have the freedoms we have today," she said. "Those selfless service of those men and women in uniform, having watched over the nation ready to defend and protect us from the evils at any moment's notice."

Later in the program, veteran Mark Perez participated in the wreath-laying ceremony from his wheelchair. The Jeff Davis ROTC also placed Old Glory in Perez's lap as an unscripted surprise. It was overwhelming for a veteran who not only survived Desert Storm, but also the 9/11 attacks in New York City when he was rescued from one of the burning towers.

"I was totally surprised.. was not expecting this at all.. overwhelmed with tears," Perez said.

The Capitol Sounds Band hit all the right notes in this remembrance; a salute to those who have seen and felt the ravages of war.

In 1996, the White House Commission on Remembrance established a moment of silence at 3 p.m. every Memorial Day to remember our veterans.

