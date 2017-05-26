The Montgomery VA remembers those who paid ultimate price

The Veterans Affairs in Montgomery remembered scores of military veterans Friday morning, including a veteran of Desert Storm who also survived 9-11 in New York City.

Sadly, there were quite a few empty seats, which troubled Vietnam veteran, David Payne.

The ceremony on the front lawn of the VA also included a wreath laying.

Bryan Henry was there for the ceremony. He'll have more details throughout the day.

