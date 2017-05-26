Enterprise police search for missing Ozark woman, 81

The Enterprise Police Department is asking the public for help finding a missing senior citizen.

Gladys Curington Nance, 81, of Ozark, was reported missing Friday morning. She was last seen Thursday around 8 p.m. leaving the Enterprise High School graduation ceremony.

Nance was driving a silver 2014 Toyota Corolla (AL tag # V1652D).

The missing woman is 5’5”, and 150lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a dark blue dress.

The Enterprise Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division (CID) is asking that anyone with information on the whereabouts of Ms. Nance contact the Enterprise Police Department at (334) 347-2222 or leave a tip at www.enterprisepd.com.

