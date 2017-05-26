UPDATE: Missing Ozark woman, 81, found safe in Geneva - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

By John Shryock
The Enterprise Police Department has located an elderly woman who went missing after Thursday night's graduation ceremony at Enterprise High School.

Gladys Curington Nance, 81, of Ozark, was reported missing Friday morning.

Investigators say she was located in Geneva and is safe.

