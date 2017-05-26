Lawn mowers recalled due to fire hazard

Approximately 28,000 cordless electric lawn mowers have been recalled due to a fire hazard.
According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the circuit board can short circuit and catch fire.
The lawn mowers were sold at Lowe's, other retailers nationwide and Amazon from from May 2014 through July 2016 for about $350.
The following models are included in the recall:
Kobalt 40-volt max cordless dual-blade push lawn mower (blue and black)
Model number: KM2040X-06
Item number: 506586
Date codes: 04/14/14 to 05/14/15
Greenworks G-MAX 40-volt twin force cordless electric push lawn mower (green and black)
Model number: 25302
Item number: N/A
Date codes: 04/10/14 to 07/17/15
If you have one of the recalled products, you should immediately stop using it, remove the battery and contact Hongkong Sun Rise Trading for a free repair. You can call 888-266-7096 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
