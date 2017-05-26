Many events held this Memorial Day weekend

For many, it is already Memorial Day weekend, and the celebrations will continue through Monday night. Whether you're staying local or headed out of town for the holiday, there is no shortage of Memorial Day events in the state!

Friday night will see the Montgomery Symphony Jubilee Pops Concert on the lawn of the Alabama Archives and History Building across from the state capitol building in downtown Montgomery. Picnic baskets, coolers, lawn chairs and blankets are welcome and admission is free.

The City of Prattville will hold "Retro Pool Day" on Monday at the Pratt Pool. Families will be able to spend their Memorial Day swimming in one of the only Olympic sized pools in the state. Admission is $1 and includes a hotdog and drink. Additional hotdogs and drinks will be available for purchase.

In Decatur, gather at the Point Mallard Park for the Alabama Jubilee Hot Air Balloon Festival. Held Saturday and Sunday, the festival will feature more than 60 balloons with races, games, rides and more. Admission is free.

Another festival will be held Saturday in Cullman, the Smith Lake Park Memorial Day Festival. Join the festivities and enjoy live entertainment, arts and crafts, food vendors and more as part of this annual event. Admission is free.

Ever head of Coalfest? This annual event will be held Friday and Saturday in Brilliant, AL and feature live music, food, arts and crafts, and children's activities. Admission is free, and you can learn more about the event here.

Art on the Lake at Children's Harbor on Lake Martin will be held Saturday and Sunday. More than 40 Southeastern artists will be there, displaying and selling their artwork, including canvas art, pottery, jewelry, rock work and more. Admission is free.

Starting Monday and continuing until June 4 is Bluegrass On The Plains in Auburn, at the University Station RV Resort. The annual festival includes all-star bluegrass bands, arts and crafts, and horse rides. Learn more here.

Friday kicks off 100 days of Summer at The Wharf in Orange Beach. The Wharf will celebrate the start of summer with a concert by country musician Blaire Hanks, other live entertainment, rides, and the fourth annual Pepsi Beach Ball Drop. This year, 5000 beach balls will be released at the ball drop. Admission is free.

Over in Gulf Shores is LuLu Palooza, to be held Saturday at LuLu's in Homeport Marina. There will be live music all day on the outdoor boat stage. Admission is free.

Several Memorial Day events will pay respect to our fallen veterans. On Monday at the American Village in Montevallo, there will be musical tributes, historical reenactments, wreath-laying ceremonies and special tours. Visitors will be able to experience the National Veterans Shrine and Register of Honor. Admission is free.

Also in Montevallo is the annual Memorial Day program at the Alabama National Cemetery. The program will recognize and honor veterans who have served our country. Gov. Kay Ivey will attend, and State Treasurer Young Boozer and Congressman Gary Palmer are expected to attend. The event is scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m. on Monday.

Fort Morgan in Gulf Shores will hold its Memorial Day Tribute Saturday. Historical interpreters dressed in U.S. Army uniforms will bring different eras to life through special guided tours and demonstrations. Artillery, small arms and other presentations will give visitors a glimpse of what military life was like at Fort Morgan throughout history. For more information, visit this link.

The City of Prattville will join American Legion Post 122 in a wreath laying ceremony at the Autauga County Courthouse on Monday at 11 a.m. Mayor Gillespie will say a few words honoring service members who have sacrificed their lives. For more information, visit this link.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.