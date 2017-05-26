Many events planned this Memorial Day 2017

Memorial Day celebrations continue through Monday night. Whether you're staying local or headed out of town for the holiday. Here are some of the events you can check out!

The City of Prattville will join American Legion Post 122 in a wreath laying ceremony at the Autauga County Courthouse on Monday at 11 a.m. Mayor Gillespie will say a few words honoring service members who have sacrificed their lives. For more information, visit this link.

The City of Prattville will hold "Retro Pool Day" on Monday at the Pratt Pool. Families will be able to spend their Memorial Day swimming in one of the only Olympic-sized pools in the state. Admission is $1 and includes a hotdog and drink. Additional hotdogs and drinks will be available for purchase.

On Monday, celebrate the holiday at the Memorial Day Picnic in Cloverdale Bottoms Park. Starting at 3 p.m. with a whiffle ball game (participating children should arrive at 2:30 p.m. to be divided into teams), there will be a picnic (BYO basket), assorted games, live music, and more.

Starting Monday and continuing until June 4 is Bluegrass On The Plains in Auburn, at the University Station RV Resort. The annual festival includes all-star bluegrass bands, arts and crafts, and horse rides. Learn more here.

Several Memorial Day events will pay respect to our fallen veterans. On Monday at the American Village in Montevallo, there will be musical tributes, historical reenactments, wreath-laying ceremonies and special tours. Visitors will be able to experience the National Veterans Shrine and Register of Honor. Admission is free.

Also in Montevallo is the annual Memorial Day program at the Alabama National Cemetery. The program will recognize and honor veterans who have served our country. Gov. Kay Ivey will attend, and State Treasurer Young Boozer and Congressman Gary Palmer are expected to attend. The event is scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m. on Monday.

