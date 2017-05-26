Many events planned this Memorial Day 2017

The MS Bureau of Investigation confirms eight people were shot and killed overnight in Lincoln County. One of those dead includes a Lincoln County deputy.More >>
The MS Bureau of Investigation confirms eight people were shot and killed overnight in Lincoln County. One of those dead includes a Lincoln County deputy.More >>
The slide will remain closed as the city investigates the incident.More >>
The slide will remain closed as the city investigates the incident.More >>
Phenix City police are investigating after 12 people were shot at a party early Sunday morningMore >>
Phenix City police are investigating after 12 people were shot at a party early Sunday morningMore >>
Emergency crews have recovered the body of a 11-year-old boy who fell off a dock at a Lamar County campground, about 24 hours after he disappeared on Saturday afternoon.More >>
Emergency crews have recovered the body of a 11-year-old boy who fell off a dock at a Lamar County campground, about 24 hours after he disappeared on Saturday afternoon.More >>
Frustrated with what he views as his team's inability to push back against the drumbeat of new revelations, Trump is seeking expanded teams of lawyers and experienced public relations hands.More >>
Frustrated with what he views as his team's inability to push back against the drumbeat of new revelations, Trump is seeking expanded teams of lawyers and experienced public relations hands.More >>
Memorial Day celebrations continue through Monday night. Whether you're staying local or headed out of town for the holiday. Here are some of the events you can check out!More >>
Memorial Day celebrations continue through Monday night. Whether you're staying local or headed out of town for the holiday. Here are some of the events you can check out!More >>
WSFA 12 News will bring it to you live on TV and via online streaming on Monday, May 29 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. CT.More >>
WSFA 12 News will bring it to you live on TV and via online streaming on Monday, May 29 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. CT.More >>
President Donald Trump is set to lay a wreath and deliver his first Memorial Day address at Arlington National Cemetery.More >>
President Donald Trump is set to lay a wreath and deliver his first Memorial Day address at Arlington National Cemetery.More >>
While millions of Americans celebrate the long Memorial Day weekend as the unofficial start of summer, some veterans and loved ones of fallen military members wish the holiday would command more respect.More >>
While millions of Americans celebrate the long Memorial Day weekend as the unofficial start of summer, some veterans and loved ones of fallen military members wish the holiday would command more respect.More >>
The young man jumped to safety out of a second-story window then climbed up to another second-story window to pull his brother out.More >>
The young man jumped to safety out of a second-story window then climbed up to another second-story window to pull his brother out.More >>
South Korea's military says rival North Korea has fired an unidentified projectile.More >>
South Korea's military says rival North Korea has fired an unidentified projectile.More >>
Trump faces a slew of political and policy challenges at home and intensifying inquiries into allegations his campaign had contacts with Russian officials before he entered the White House.More >>
Trump faces a slew of political and policy challenges at home and intensifying inquiries into allegations his campaign had contacts with Russian officials before he entered the White House.More >>
Officers with the Alabama Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries' Law Enforcement Section and the Eufaula Police Department have arrested a man on drug charges following a police chase.More >>
Officers with the Alabama Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries' Law Enforcement Section and the Eufaula Police Department have arrested a man on drug charges following a police chase.More >>