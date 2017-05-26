Former ASU offensive tackle Jylan Ware signs with Oakland Raiders

Former Alabama State offensive tackle Jylan Ware officially signed the dotted line to join the Oakland Raiders Friday afternoon.

The Valley native was drafted in the seventh-round as the 231st overall pick and is the first Hornets football player to be drafted since Michael Coe back in 2007.

We have signed seventh round pick Jylan Ware.



Read: https://t.co/CsBQyv1evw pic.twitter.com/JUpJZHOZ2R — OAKLAND RAIDERS (@RAIDERS) May 26, 2017

"I'm very excited that I have signed with the [Oakland] Raiders," said Ware. "A lifetime of work that came down to that moment. It's only the start though. Signing means it's the beginning of the work, not the end."

