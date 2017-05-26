Daleville family receives keys to new Wiregrass Habitat for Humanity home

Wiregrass Habitat for Humanity celebrated the construction of its 127th home at a dedication ceremony Friday in Daleville.

The new homeowners, Cara Cole and her children, are very thankful to all those who worked to help them reach this goal. Many volunteers helped build this home, including Corvias Military Living and Wiregrass Habitat Women Build, as well as volunteers from the community.

The family was presented with the key to their new home, as well as a Bible, during the ceremony. Ms. Cole, her children, her friends and family have performed 500 "sweat equity" hours working on their home and the homes of others as a requirement for becoming Habitat homeowners.

The Coles will purchase the home with a no-profit loan, and their monthly mortgage payments will be used to continue the mission of eliminating substandard housing in the Wiregrass.

“So many volunteers in the community worked with us to make this home possible. We are so happy the family will be able to begin the next chapter of their life in their new home," said Amy Schutz, Executive Director with Wiregrass Habitat for Humanity.

For information on upcoming builds and volunteer opportunities with Wiregrass Habitat for Humanity, contact Emily Brannon at (334) 792-8453 or visit their website here.

