Holocaust survivor to speak at pro-Israel event in Montgomery

Holocaust survivor Irving Roth is scheduled to speak Tuesday at the "Standing with Israel" event at the Dexter Avenue King Memorial Baptist Church in downtown Montgomery.

Reverend Lyndon Allen, the central region coordinator of Christians United for Israel (CUFI), will serve as the master-of-ceremonies for the event onstage with Roth.

The event is the first of its kind, and is organized by CUFI, which is the nation's largest pro-Israel organization.

The Dexter Avenue Church was led by Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. from 1954-1960, a period in which Dr. King organized the Montgomery Bus Boycott.

"Dr. King was an ardent Christian Zionist," Allen said. "It is fitting that congregants of this historic church will hear from a Holocaust survivor about the importance of standing with Israel and the Jewish community – the same community who stood with Dr. King just a few decades ago."

The event is scheduled for 9 p.m. and is free and open to the public, but organizers say that space is limited.

