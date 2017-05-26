Unsealed docs in Hubbard case include scathing allegations of prosecutorial misconduct

Nearly three years after the indictment of former House speaker Mike Hubbard, we are learning more about what reportedly happened behind closed doors of the Special Lee County Grand Jury: 150 witnesses, months of testimony, and a grand jury investigation tainted with allegations of a renegade prosecutor.

The defense team’s reports of prosecutorial misconduct resurfaced this week in the appeal brief filed with the Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals. The Court of Criminal Appeals unsealed records that date back to 2015, pushing the affidavit of a prosecutorial misconduct expert to light.

Unsealed court documents show the defense, then Mark White and Augusta Dowd of the law firm, White, Arnold and Dowd, hired Bennett Gershman to review 26 documents, including 18 grand jury transcripts. Gershman is a retired prosecutor, published author, and law professor in New York, and serves as an expert in prosecutorial misconduct.

Gershman’s affidavit is based on his scholastic review of court documents and a segment of grand jury testimony and suggests Hart’s conduct before the Special Grand Jury was at times as corrupt as the crime he was attempting to root out.

“It is in my opinion that Miles Matthew Hart, the special prosecutor in this case, engaged in a pattern of flagrant, willful, and repeated misconduct before the Lee County Special Grand Jury which misconduct, in my opinion, corrupted the integrity, impartiality, and independence for the Special Grand Jury...Mr. Hart’s misconduct influenced the Special Grand Jury’s decision to indict Mr. Hubbard,” Gershman said.

Gershman explained in the affidavit that a prosecutor in the grand jury process is seen as a ‘Champion of Justice’, for this reason, he states jurors give strong weight to a prosecutor’s words and suggestions. Gershman also states Hart referred to himself as the legal advisor to the grand jury on multiple occasions.

“Thus, if a prosecutor mocks or intimidates a witness, or insinuates that the witness is not telling the truth, the grand jurors will assume that the prosecutor is acting properly, that the witness is not cooperating, and the grand jury naturally receives the prosecutor’s clear message not to give credit to that witness.“

Gershman reported Hart committed misconduct by bullying, threatening, and ridiculing witnesses who did not give Hart the answers he sought. He stated Hart flagrantly disrespected witnesses that offered exculpatory testimony to the Special Grand Jury.

“His gratuitous and sarcastic commentary – especially towards witnesses who gave favorable testimony for Hubbard – telegraphed to the grand jurors Hart’s disparaging opinion of these witnesses and in my opinion influenced in a negative manner the way the grand jurors evaluated their testimony. Hart appeared to enjoy demeaning those witnesses who gave favorable testimony for Hubbard.”

Gershman stated Hart infused personal issues and interests into the grand jury process, as Hart was reportedly being investigated at the same time as the Special Lee County Grand Jury. He stated Hart questioned witnesses before the grand jury if they had heard any discussion of documents leaked about his position at the Attorney General’s Office or if he had been fired.

“Hart insinuated that he was being victimized by a political cabal that apparently wanted him fired or removed because of his aggressive investigation into corruption. It is unclear to me that relevance these questions had to any legitimate grand jury function.”

Gershman had great reservation for Hart, calling Hubbard to testify before the grand jury. He believed Hart called Hubbard to testify, knowing he would invoke Fifth Amendment privilege, giving the grand jury the appearance Hubbard had something to hide.

According to the court document, Hart reportedly attacked Hubbard’s former attorney, Mark White, who left the case prior to trial. During the testimony of former Gov. Bob Riley, Hart said Riley made the comment that Mark White was not an ethical lawyer, willing to do anything to win a case. Riley denied any memory of making that statement. Gershman considered the act of smearing Hubbard’s attorney influenced the grand jury to indict Hubbard.

“I can find nothing in the record to justify, even remotely, Hart’s egregious behavior,” Gershman said.

The conclusion of Gershman’s affidavit states he’s never encountered a prosecutor that engaged in so many different varieties of misconduct in a single case.

Gershman testified to this information before Judge Jacob Walker, the defense, and state prosecutors. Hart cross-examined Gershman and accused him of having a bias against Hart. Gershman reportedly published articles regarding the prosecution of former Gov. Don Siegelman in Alabama’s Northern District. Hart was a prosecutor on that case and tried to use Gershman’s articles to further illustrate a bias; however, Gershman stated under oath he was unaware Hart was involved in that case.

The appeal brief stated Judge Walker denied the defense’s motion to dismiss the case on the grounds of prosecutorial misconduct.

“The trial court, having these facts before it, nonetheless retreated to the view that to dismiss the indictment based on prosecutorial misconduct would be unprecedented.

An investigation by the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency reportedly cleared Hart of prosecutorial misconduct. WSFA 12 News' efforts to obtain the findings of that investigation were denied.

The state must respond to the appeal brief by July.

