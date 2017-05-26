Prattville to receive funding for child meal program

The National League of Cities (NLC) has selected Prattville as one of 31 cities across three states that will receive technical assistance and funding aimed at reducing childhood hunger.

The NLC, which is working with the Food Research and Action Center (FRAC) in the initiative, is expanding the number of cities participating in the federally-funded afterschool and summer meal programs.

Kickoff for the program will be held at the Autauga-Prattville Public Library June 6 at 10 a.m.

Over the last five years, the NLC and the Walmart Foundation have partnered to serve over 10 million meals through the program to hungry children.

Locally, the City of Prattville's Mayor's Office and Parks and Recreation will partner with United Christians Church and the Autauga-Prattville Public Library to set up new locations where kids can get a nutritious meal while also having the opportunity to participate in fun activities.

"The City of Prattville is thrilled to have the opportunity to partner with United Christian Church on this initiative," Prattville Mayor Bill Gillespie, Jr. said. "Our children are our future and no child should go hungry. We are also pleased that the Autauga Prattville Public Library joined this important partnership and will serve as a third location, which gives us all an opportunity to promote their reading programs and intellectual stimulation during this summer."

Although kids in Alabama are receiving free or reduced-price lunches at school, many of them are not receiving the nutritious meals they need during their time away from school.

In order to see the program through with local kids, the City of Prattville received a $22,000 grant from the Cities Combating Hunger through Afterschool Programs (CHAMPS) project.

With the help of the NLC, FRAC and state anti-hunger organizations, the city will also receive customized assistance, as well as opportunities for peer learning as they develop an effective method to reach as many kids as possible in the community.

Other cities that are interested in joining this program are encouraged to sign an initiative as a way to feed kids in their own communities.

