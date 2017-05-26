Selma officer on leave after shots fired Friday morning

The Selma Police Department and the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office are asking for help finding any information relating to a shooting in Selma that involved a Selma police officer.

The unnamed officer has been placed on administrative leave with pay pending an investigation. The shooting incident took place in the early hours of Friday morning.

According to police, the officer was on patrol in the 400 block of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Street near Brown Chapel African Methodist Episcopal Church when he heard multiple gunshots. The officer got out of his patrol car to investigate and observed several males running from the area where the gunshots were fired.

Authorities said as the suspects were fleeing, they continued to fire their weapons, eventually firing on the officer. The officer and suspects exchanged fire and one of the suspects was struck.

Investigators have not released the 19-year-old's name, but he was taken to an out-of-county medical facility following the incident. His condition is unknown at this time.

The officer was not injured in the incident.

All the suspects involved are facing attempted murder charges.

The MCSO will investigate the police-involved shooting while the SPD will take care of the investigation of the attempted murder. Local authorities say they will use all available resources to make an arrest.

Officials are also asking that anyone with any information regarding this or other crimes to contact one of these numbers:

Crime Stoppers - 1-866-442-7463

Criminal Investigation Division - 334-874-2125

Secret Witness Line - 334-874-2190

