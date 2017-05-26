State urges drivers, boaters to be safe Memorial Day weekend

Alabama State Troopers are warning Alabamians to be extra mindful of everyday safety procedures for driving and boating as they head out for their Memorial Day plans this weekend. While tips about having a designated driver, driving within the speed limit and buckling up are not new, higher traffic volumes can put travelers at greater risk.

“This weekend is going to be a big holiday weekend to kick us off for the summer, so there are going to be a lot of recreational activities going on,” ALEA Corporal Jesse Thornton said. “So many people get killed because of not wearing a seatbelt. About 60 percent, in Alabama, of the people who get killed in car crashes aren’t buckled up.”

Officials said more traffic also makes it important for drivers to make sure their vehicles are prepared for long trips and high temperatures. Nathan Woodring, manager at Don Duncan’s All-American Auto and Tire, said he has seen high customer volume in the past few days leading up to Memorial Day weekend travel.

“The main thing is the tires,” Woodring said. “Nobody wants to be stranded on the side of the road with a flat tire or a blow-out, which you can’t help all the time. Have the tread checked, the air pressure checked and the spare tire checked. Check all the fluids. Make sure they’re all topped off.”

Woodring said the heat also drains car batteries, even faster than cold temperatures, so it is important to get it checked before a long trip.

These safety procedures also apply to boaters who are heading to the lake for their Memorial Day festivities.

“Our marine patrol guys will be out doing enforcement and they’ll be doing safety checks, looking for violations and things that could cause crashes and get people killed,” Thornton said.

He also said that boaters who are pulling out their boats for the first time in months need to be sure that their equipment is functioning properly before they get out in the water and that they have enough life vests for everyone on board, especially small children.

