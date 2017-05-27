Bird Blitz finds good birding in Fayette County

16-year-old Raven Little-White died in August, after a boating accident on Lake Waccamaw. The medical examiner’s report lists “drowning” as the probable cause of death, but a toxicology report that came back later revealed Raven had actually succumbed to carbon monoxide poisoning.More >>
16-year-old Raven Little-White died in August, after a boating accident on Lake Waccamaw. The medical examiner’s report lists “drowning” as the probable cause of death, but a toxicology report that came back later revealed Raven had actually succumbed to carbon monoxide poisoning.More >>
For two nights, the duo slept in the store on shelves behind boxes, ate at the store's Subway restaurant, played with toys in the aisles and even got a haircut.More >>
For two nights, the duo slept in the store on shelves behind boxes, ate at the store's Subway restaurant, played with toys in the aisles and even got a haircut.More >>
An employee of a popular restaurant at the Village at Sandhill is facing charges after authorities say he grabbed a server by her hair and pulled her to the ground.More >>
An employee of a popular restaurant at the Village at Sandhill is facing charges after authorities say he grabbed a server by her hair and pulled her to the ground.More >>
Former Republican Senator Jim Bunning has died.More >>
Former Republican Senator Jim Bunning has died.More >>
Check out this big guy! This 'monster' bull frog was caught in a South Texas fishing pond near Batesville by Markcuz Rangel.More >>
Check out this big guy! This 'monster' bull frog was caught in a South Texas fishing pond near Batesville by Markcuz Rangel.More >>
No one has ever mistaken Fayette County as a Mecca for birding. In fact, relatively few birders ever have filed online eBird reports on the birds they have identified there. But a day trip there earlier this month by myself and three of the state's better birders -- note that I did not include myself in that description -- found that Fayette County is far from being a birding desert.More >>
No one has ever mistaken Fayette County as a Mecca for birding. In fact, relatively few birders ever have filed online eBird reports on the birds they have identified there. But a day trip there earlier this month by myself and three of the state's better birders -- note that I did not include myself in that description -- found that Fayette County is far from being a birding desert.More >>
I love road trips. There is something soul-satisfying about jumping into a car and heading out with only a general idea of where you're going and what you're going to do.More >>
I love road trips. There is something soul-satisfying about jumping into a car and heading out with only a general idea of where you're going and what you're going to do.More >>
Sometimes, what's good for the birds might not be good for the birders. Each year, the Alabama Ornithological Society holds two of its three meetings on Dauphin Island specifically to try to be there when migrating birds are making stopovers during their spring and fall flights to and from wintering grounds in the Caribbean, South America and Central America. But when about 100 AOS members gathered for three days of field trips in April, there were far fewer migrants than are usuall...More >>
Sometimes, what's good for the birds might not be good for the birders. Each year, the Alabama Ornithological Society holds two of its three meetings on Dauphin Island specifically to try to be there when migrating birds are making stopovers during their spring and fall flights to and from wintering grounds in the Caribbean, South America and Central America. But when about 100 AOS members gathered for three days of field trips in April, there were far fewer migrants than are usuall...More >>
For more than two decades starting in 1989, ornithologists captured and banded thousands of birds migrating through the Fort Morgan peninsula on Alabama's coastline.More >>
For more than two decades starting in 1989, ornithologists captured and banded thousands of birds migrating through the Fort Morgan peninsula on Alabama's coastline.More >>
Alabama has eight species of woodpeckers that regularly reside in the state, and until a few weeks ago I had seen only seven of them.More >>
Alabama has eight species of woodpeckers that regularly reside in the state, and until a few weeks ago I had seen only seven of them.More >>
One of my favorite local places to bird is an island off the Alabama River just north of Montgomery. Not only will you find lots of birds there, but you might also bump into a former congressman and mayor of Montgomery clearing brush.More >>
One of my favorite local places to bird is an island off the Alabama River just north of Montgomery. Not only will you find lots of birds there, but you might also bump into a former congressman and mayor of Montgomery clearing brush.More >>
If you haven't already, it's time to get your hummingbird feeders out. The Ruby Throats are back.More >>
If you haven't already, it's time to get your hummingbird feeders out. The Ruby Throats are back.More >>
There are some birders who will drop everything and rush virtually anywhere for a chance to see a truly rare bird. But even relatively common birds are fun to find when they are somewhere they aren't supposed to be.More >>
There are some birders who will drop everything and rush virtually anywhere for a chance to see a truly rare bird. But even relatively common birds are fun to find when they are somewhere they aren't supposed to be.More >>
The White Pelican is one of Alabama's most beautiful birds, and one of my favorites to attempt to photograph.More >>
The White Pelican is one of Alabama's most beautiful birds, and one of my favorites to attempt to photograph.More >>
Alabama is a wonderful place to bird, with a diverse number of species available for birders in virtually every season of the year. In the spring and fall, for example, Dauphin Island and Fort Morgan peninsula offer some of the best opportunities to see warblers and other migratory birds in all of North America.More >>
Alabama is a wonderful place to bird, with a diverse number of species available for birders in virtually every season of the year. In the spring and fall, for example, Dauphin Island and Fort Morgan peninsula offer some of the best opportunities to see warblers and other migratory birds in all of North America.More >>