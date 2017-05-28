TRAFFIC: I65 NB reopened between MM 93 and 107 (US 84 and Hank Williams Road) in Conecuh County

TRAFFIC: I65 NB reopened between MM 93 and 107 (US 84 and Hank W - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

CONECUH CO., AL (WSFA) -

Interstate 65 northbound has reopened between mile markers 93 and 107 (US 84 and Hank Williams Road) in Conecuh County, Google Traffic shows. 

Google Traffic shows that traffic remains congested around MM 93. We are reaching out to officials to confirm the cause of the traffic and closure. 

Motorists should use caution. 

