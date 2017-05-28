Units respond to Montgomery house fire Saturday night

The MS Bureau of Investigation confirms eight people were shot and killed overnight in Lincoln County. One of those dead includes a Lincoln County deputy.More >>
The slide will remain closed as the city investigates the incident.More >>
A private jet once owned by Elvis Presley has been auctioned after sitting on a runway in New Mexico for more than 30 years.More >>
A body found on Biloxi Beach Saturday morning has been identified and the death has been ruled accidental.More >>
Traffic is heavy on Interstate 65 northbound between Evergreen and Georgiana in Conecuh County, according to Google Traffic.More >>
Highway 94 at Mount Lebanon Road will be temporarily closed, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office. The road will be closed due to a life flight landing.
While millions of Americans celebrate the long Memorial Day weekend as the unofficial start of summer, some veterans and loved ones of fallen military members wish the holiday would command more respect.More >>
Trump faces a slew of political and policy challenges at home and intensifying inquiries into allegations his campaign had contacts with Russian officials before he entered the White House.More >>
A source at the Group of Seven summit says the seven wealthy democracies have reached a deal to give the Trump administration time to tell them whether the United States plans to stay in the Paris climate agreement.More >>
A single story home caught fire Saturday night in Montgomery, according to Montgomery Fire/Rescue.More >>
Controversy bubbled up Friday over plans in Austin, Texas, and Brooklyn to set aside some shows for women only at Alamo Drafthouse Cinemas.More >>
President Donald Trump will return to Washington having rattled some allies and reassured others, but his White House still sits under a cloud of scandal.More >>
As an opioid epidemic tears across the United States, police officers tasked with reversing the effects of overdose in addicts are increasingly at risk of accidentally overdose themselves due to the potency of...More >>
As an opioid epidemic tears across the United States, police officers tasked with reversing the effects of overdose in addicts are increasingly at risk of accidentally overdose themselves due to the potency of synthetic opioids.
British police investigating the lethal concert bombing in Manchester say they have made two more arrests, raising the number in custody to 11.More >>
