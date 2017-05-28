Units respond to Montgomery house fire Saturday night - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

A single story home caught fire Saturday night in Montgomery, according to Montgomery Fire/Rescue.

Fire units responded to the house fire on South Holy and Grady Street. Due to the amount of fire, upon arrival the fire units initiated a defensive attack to extinguish the flames.

The home was empty at the time, and no one was injured. 

