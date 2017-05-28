TRAFFIC ALERT: Highway 94 at Mt. Lebanon Road has reopened follo - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

TRAFFIC ALERT: Highway 94 at Mt. Lebanon Road has reopened following life flight landing

(Source: WSFA 12 News File Photo) (Source: WSFA 12 News File Photo)
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, AL (WSFA) -

Highway 94 at Mount Lebanon Road has reopened, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office.

The road was closed due to a life flight landing for a medical call in the area. 

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly