2 shot in Troy Saturday night; 1 airlifted to Montgomery hospital

A man has life-threatening injuries after being shot in Troy on Saturday night.

The Troy Police Department responded to reports of a shooting around 8 p.m. A 26-year-old man, who has not been identified, had sustained multiple gun shot wounds and was airlifted to a Montgomery Hospital with life threatening injuries.

An unidentified woman was also treated for minor injuries from a bullet fragment and broken glass. She was later released from the Troy Regional Medical Center Emergency Room.

The case remains under investigation by the Troy Police Department. Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the Troy Police Department at 334-566-0500, or contact the secret witness line at 334-566-5555.

