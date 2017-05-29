All lanes of I-65 SB in Lowndes County reopen after fuel tanker - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

All lanes of I-65 SB in Lowndes County reopen after fuel tanker fire

By John Shryock, Digital Content Producer
LOWNDES CO., AL (WSFA) -

Alabama State Troopers have reopened all lanes of Interstate 65 southbound in Lowndes County after a tanker tractor trailer caught fire Monday morning.

Troopers said the tanker was loaded with fuel. The fire has since been extinguished.

Traffic is moving at this time near the 142-mile marker. That's about 30 miles south of the I-65/85 interchange in Montgomery.

There were no injuries.

