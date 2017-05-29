All lanes of I-65 SB in Lowndes County reopen after fuel tanker fire

Good Samaritans helped the 2-year-old and 5-year-old escape the trunk.More >>
Good Samaritans helped the 2-year-old and 5-year-old escape the trunk.More >>
The MS Bureau of Investigation confirms eight people were shot and killed overnight in Lincoln County. One of those dead includes a Lincoln County deputy.More >>
The MS Bureau of Investigation confirms eight people were shot and killed overnight in Lincoln County. One of those dead includes a Lincoln County deputy.More >>
The professional golfer was arrested about 3 a.m. in Jupiter, FL.More >>
The professional golfer was arrested about 3 a.m. in Jupiter, FL.More >>
Following his resignation Tuesday afternoon, the principal of Kirbyville High School walked out his truck, where he apparently shot and killed himself, according to police.More >>
Following his resignation Tuesday afternoon, the principal of Kirbyville High School walked out his truck, where he apparently shot and killed himself, according to police.More >>
The professional golfer was arrested about 3 a.m. in Jupiter, FL.More >>
The professional golfer was arrested about 3 a.m. in Jupiter, FL.More >>
While millions of Americans celebrate the long Memorial Day weekend as the unofficial start of summer, some veterans and loved ones of fallen military members wish the holiday would command more respect.More >>
While millions of Americans celebrate the long Memorial Day weekend as the unofficial start of summer, some veterans and loved ones of fallen military members wish the holiday would command more respect.More >>
President Donald Trump is set to lay a wreath and deliver his first Memorial Day address at Arlington National Cemetery.More >>
President Donald Trump is set to lay a wreath and deliver his first Memorial Day address at Arlington National Cemetery.More >>
Frank Deford, elegant award-winning sports writer and commentator, dies at 78.More >>
Frank Deford, elegant award-winning sports writer and commentator, dies at 78.More >>
Homeland Security secretary defends an alleged effort by top White House adviser Jared Kushner to create back-channel communications.More >>
Homeland Security secretary defends an alleged effort by top White House adviser Jared Kushner to create back-channel communications.More >>
A hearing will be held on June 6 at the Houston County Courthouse to dismiss the charges against a man who has spent ten years in jail without a trial, according to Alabama NAACP.More >>
A hearing will be held on June 6 at the Houston County Courthouse to dismiss the charges against a man who has spent ten years in jail without a trial, according to Alabama NAACP.More >>
The WSFA First Alert weather team is monitoring an extremely dangerous lightning situation near Lake Martin at this time.More >>
The WSFA First Alert weather team is monitoring an extremely dangerous lightning situation near Lake Martin at this time.More >>
A father and son drowned while kayaking on the Tallapoosa River Sunday afternoon near the Highway 9 bridge.More >>
A father and son drowned while kayaking on the Tallapoosa River Sunday afternoon near the Highway 9 bridge.More >>
Bullock County Probate Judge James E. Tatum is continuing a tradition he started as a campaign promise in 2013, providing scholarships to students graduating from Bullock County High School, his alma mater.More >>
Bullock County Probate Judge James E. Tatum is continuing a tradition he started as a campaign promise in 2013, providing scholarships to students graduating from Bullock County High School, his alma mater.More >>