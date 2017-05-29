UPDATE: 1 lane of I-65 SB in Lowndes County reopens; fuel being removed from burned trailer

Alabama State Troopers have reopened one lane of Interstate 65 southbound in Lowndes County after a tanker tractor trailer caught fire Monday morning.

Troopers said the tanker was loaded with fuel. The first has since been extinguished and crews are working to offload the remaining fuel at this time.

Traffic is moving at this time in one lane near the 142-mile marker. That's about 30 miles south of the I-65/85 interchange in Montgomery.

There were no injuries.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.