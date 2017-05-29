UPDATE: 1 lane of I-65 SB in Lowndes County reopens; fuel being removed from burned trailer

Good Samaritans helped the 2-year-old and 5-year-old escape the trunk.More >>
This is the story of how the Perry family is finding new strength after their world was turned upside down on August 14, 2016.More >>
One man told WLEX-TV that until police and wildlife officials arrived, he and several other people tried to safely keep the bear away from unsuspecting shoppers.More >>
The MS Bureau of Investigation confirms eight people were shot and killed overnight in Lincoln County. One of those dead includes a Lincoln County deputy.More >>
While millions of Americans celebrate the long Memorial Day weekend as the unofficial start of summer, some veterans and loved ones of fallen military members wish the holiday would command more respect.More >>
Homeland Security secretary defends an alleged effort by top White House adviser Jared Kushner to create back-channel communications.More >>
Frustrated with what he views as his team's inability to push back against the drumbeat of new revelations, Trump is seeking expanded teams of lawyers and experienced public relations hands.More >>
Alabama State Troopers have reopened one lane of Interstate 65 southbound in Lowndes County after a tanker tractor trailer caught fire Monday morning.More >>
The parachutist hit the water after he cut away from his broken chute, The team jump, featuring the Navy SEAL Leap Frogs, was part of Fleet Week for New York Harbor,More >>
Welcome to the unofficial start of Summer, folks. We're warm. We're muggy. And at times, we'll be stormy today...More >>
Memorial Day celebrations continue through Monday night. Whether you're staying local or headed out of town for the holiday. Here are some of the events you can check out!More >>
WSFA 12 News will bring it to you live on TV and via online streaming on Monday, May 29 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. CT.More >>
