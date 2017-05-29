Eric: Warm, muggy, and stormy this Memorial Day

Welcome to the unofficial start of Summer, folks. We're warm. We're muggy. And at times, we'll be stormy today...

TODAY: Several complexes of rain and thunderstorms exist this morning from Alabama all the way to Texas. Each of these masses of rain will help to make local forecasts extra complicated as they will impact future rain chances into the afternoon. Showers and a few storms are lifting northward from Florida into south Alabama right now. Some of those storms could be strong, but we have yet to see any severe weather.

While south Alabama stands the best chance at rain early this morning, the rest of the viewing area will be fair game late morning into the afternoon as additional scattered thunderstorms develop. From a widespread perspective, severe weather is not likely. However, local enhancement could produce a few strong to marginally severe storms if greater instability can be achieved, particularly into the afternoon. Severe or not, lightning is likely with these healthier cores and will become a major player in outdoor events. Today's forecast is definitely not a washout. But the threat for storms is likely to exist for much of the day.

The somewhat random nature of storms today will make our WSFA Weather App extra handy. Keep an eye to the sky and be prepared to act if a storm approaches.

REST OF THE WEEK: Enhanced storm coverage continues tomorrow before fading a bit toward midweek. It's a fairly Summer-like 7-Day forecast with plenty of warmth and daily isolated storms.

