Bullock County probate judge awards 2 scholarships

Bullock County Probate Judge James E. Tatum is continuing a tradition he started as a campaign promise in 2013, providing scholarships to students graduating from Bullock County High School, his alma mater.

Judge Tatum announced the 2017 recipients are Tykia Faniel and Robert Crawford, Jr. Tatum provides an annual scholarship of $1,000 each to a male and female graduating senior.

The scholarship money comes out of Tatum's salary as Probate Judge.

“An important part of my platform was investing in the youth of Bullock County," Tatum said. "I can’t think of a better way to invest than to provide two graduates with needed assistance to further their education.”

